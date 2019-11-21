The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training is hosting their first Expert Soldier Badge competition Nov. 17-21, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
Approximately 100 Soldiers from bases all over the United States came to participate and be some of the first to earn the badge.
“I came here to attempt to get my ESB to set an example for the Soldiers,” said Capt. David Morin network officer for the 93rd Signal Brigade, Joint Base Langley-Eustis. “I want to prove that I can lead from the front and being one of the first to get the ESB may inspire other Soldiers in the unit to get theirs.”
The ESB is equivalent to the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), but for all other military occupational specialties in the Army. The ESB is designed to improve lethality, recognize excellence in Soldier combat skills and increase individual, unit and overall readiness.
To qualify to take the ESB test, Soldiers must pass the Army Physical Fitness Test, qualify as "Expert" on the M4/M16 rifle and be recommended by their chain of command.
"Like the EIB and EFMB, the ESB test will improve unit training across the Army, and the badge will recognize a Soldier's mastery," said Maj. Gen. Lonnie G. Hibbard, commanding general, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. "It is just as tough to earn as the EIB and EFMB because the Soldier will have to demonstrate fitness, weapons proficiency, navigation and war fighting tasks at the expert level."
According to USACIMT, the EIB and EFMB have served the Infantry and medical communities well, helping to distinguish the very best among them. The ESB provides an opportunity for Soldiers outside the Infantry, Special Forces and medical communities, to strive to be among the best at their craft.
