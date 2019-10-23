YORKTOWN, Va.
Yorktown Day is an annual event which commemorates the siege at Yorktown in 1781 and the revolutionary victory that paved the way for America and freedom.
This was the last major military action of the American Revolution, effectively securing independence for the American colonies following a six-and-a-half-year military struggle, U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., took part in the Yorktown Day Parade at the Yorktown Battlefield, Oct. 19.
Families came out to watch as the military branches and other local organizations marched down Main Street celebrating this important day.
The day’s events were hosted by the National Park Service and included; commemorative ceremonies at the French Cemetery and Memorial, a wreath laying at the grave of Governor Thomas Nelson, Jr. at the Grace Episcopal Church and the Monument to Alliance and Victory, patriotic exercises and the Yorktown Day parade.
