Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer receives a brief on USS Gerald R. FordÕs (CVN 78) lower stage 1 advanced weapons elevator (AWE) from Capt. John J. Cummings, FordÕs commanding officer, and Lt. Cmdr. Chabonnie Alexander, FordÕs ordnance handling officer, left, during a visit to the ship at sea. Secretary Spencer visited Ford as the ship conducts sea trials following its 15 month post-shakedown availability.
