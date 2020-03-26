WASHINGTON
The Navy has suspended all in-person Transition Assistance Program classes due to social distancing rules now in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But the Navy is not eliminating the training requirement and instead is authorizing all separating and retiring sailors to complete this requirement online, allowing them to separate on time.
Here’s what you need to know:
“Commanders must continue to ensure transitioning Service Members are prepared to reintegrate into the civilian community, especially in the challenging times we face. Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, the Navy’ top uniformed personnel official said in NAVADMIN 082/20.
Active-Duty Sailors retiring or separating are exempt from the stop movement, which means that separations and retirements will go on as scheduled, unless Sailors request and are approved to reenlist or extend
The course completion requirement is also still in place for Reserve Sailors on active-duty orders for more than 179 days as well as mobilized reservists within 60 days of redeployment and demobilization.
For those with enough time left on the books, the message recommends they simply reschedule for a later date.
Those inside their 365-days prior to separation start time or 90-days prior to separation Capstone requirement must complete their training through the Joint Knowledge Online Website. Details on the TAP virtual curriculum to include links to the training available on the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program Website.
What’s not changed is the requirement for initial Self-Assessment Counseling, Pre-Separation counseling and Capstone sessions. These can still be done in-person using proper social-distancing protocol or telephonically by command career counselors or TAP managers.
TAP related questions can be directed to Mr. Tom Albert, OPNAV N170C, at (901)-874-4254, DSN 882 or via e-mail at tom.albert@navy.mil.
