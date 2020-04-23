This grilled sweet potato recipe takes the winter staple on a warm-weather vacay with a zesty topper and cooling Greek yogurt side. Turns out sweet potatoes aren’t just for marshmallow-topped casseroles, they also make a mouthwatering grilled side (or vegetarian main!) that wouldn’t be out of place among a summery spread. Our quick and easy grilling method, plus a fast and flavorful topping makes this grilled sweet potato recipe about as far away from a casserole — and any remaining winter weariness — as you can get.
What’s the fastest way to grill sweet potatoes?
Here’s the best part: You don’t have to boil or par-bake the sweet potatoes before grilling. You don’t even have to use any foil! And that’s not just because we love a one-pan meal. We cut the sweet potatoes into ¼-inch rounds so they cook in a flash. Just toss the slices with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and grill for a few minutes per side. Yep, it’s that quick!
What do you serve with grilled sweet potatoes?
A fiery, fragrant relish is the perfect topper to perk up these smoky grilled sweet potatoes. First, diced red onion soaks in lemon juice, which helps tone down the onion’s sharp bite. Lemon zest, fresno chili pepper, and fresh mint are added to the mixture next, along with a good drizzle of olive oil. For a bonus nutritional boost we stirred in a spoonful of hemp seeds. These add a rich, nutty taste (like a cross between a pine nut and a sunflower seed) that just so happens to be high in protein and omega-3s. To serve, swirl a generous dollop of creamy Greek yogurt on the plate first, followed by the smoky, caramelized sweet potatoes and a drizzle of that snappy sauce. Who are you calling a winter starch staple now?
Ingredients
1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
2 tsp. grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup juice
2 lb. sweet potatoes, well scrubbed and sliced into 1/4-in.-thick rounds
3 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus more for serving
Kosher salt and pepper
1 small fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped
2 tbsp. hemp seed (optional)
1/4 c. fresh mint, chopped
Plain Greek yogurt, for serving
Directions
Heat grill on medium. In small bowl, combine onion and lemon juice. Let sit, tossing occasionally.
In large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill until slightly charred and tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Into bowl with onions, stir lemon zest, chile, hemp (if using), and remaining tablespoon oil, then stir in mint. Makes 1/2 cup relish.
Spread Greek yogurt (if using) onto a platter and drizzle with oil. Arrange sweet potatoes over yogurt and spoon mint relish on top.
